Holiday closures for Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 vaccine clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19 next week? Well, some clinics will have altered hours to allow staff to celebrate the holiday.

Here are what clinics will be open:

Arthur Ashe CVC, from Monday, Nov. 22 to Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Second Baptist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Ginter Park UMC Food Pantry on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Here are the clinics that will be closed:

Arthur Ashe CVC, from Thursday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Nov. 27

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24

Downtown Richmond on Thursday, Nov. 25

Henrico West Clinic on Friday, Nov. 26

You can find more information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine on RHDD’s website or by calling 804-205-2501.