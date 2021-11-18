Holiday closures for Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 vaccine clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19 next week? Well, some clinics will have altered hours to allow staff to celebrate the holiday.
Here are what clinics will be open:
- Arthur Ashe CVC, from Monday, Nov. 22 to Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Second Baptist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Ginter Park UMC Food Pantry on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Here are the clinics that will be closed:
- Arthur Ashe CVC, from Thursday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Nov. 27
- Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Downtown Richmond on Thursday, Nov. 25
- Henrico West Clinic on Friday, Nov. 26
You can find more information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine on RHDD’s website or by calling 804-205-2501.