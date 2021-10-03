Holiday plans? Take these precautions, says CDC

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRIC) — As the holiday season approaches, many are wondering if it’s safe to travel again after COVID cases spiked during last year’s celebrations.

New tips from the CDC say it can be – if you take a few simple precautions.

First and most important is to get vaccinated. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19, and to protect yourself from hospitalization if you do contract the virus.

If you’re not vaccinated the CDC recommends delaying travel plans until you are. But if you do need to travel, you’ll be required to wear your mask at all times during transit – whether you’re traveling by plane, train or bus.

And when you arrive, the CDC says outdoor gatherings present a lower risk of transmission than indoor events.