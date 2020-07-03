Holiday weekend carries COVID-19 concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the holiday weekend upon us the threat of COVID-19 is still a concern in our area — especially with this being the state’s first weekend in Phase Three.

“I do expect to see a little bit of an uptick,” said Henrico and Richmond Health Director Dr. Danny Avula. “But I hope that people will continue to do the things we need to do to keep this virus at bay.”

While the Fourth of July is normally a time to gather with family and friends during cookouts and other activities, this year Dr. Avula says we need to keep a limit on the total number of people gathering and also follow four key principals:

Screen yourself for symptoms of the virus, and if you are experiencing them don’t risk exposing others

Wash your hands frequently

Keep your distance from others

Wear a mask

“And because the virus is still out there, nothing has really changed in terms of that core guidance,” Avula said.

He added while a lot of restaurants and places are doing a good job of following the guidelines for Phase Three, it’s important for the public to remember the coronavirus is not gone.

“Your risk is increased when you’re indoors, and so when you’re coming in and out of restaurants it’s appropriate to wear mask until the point where you’re seated at the table,” Avula said.

Avula said when you are in public places like restaurants it’s important to be vigilant with wearing your mask while walking around, even inside the restaurants, and keeping your hands clean.

“If we aren’t cautious, if we get too careless it’s very likely that we’ll see significant increases in disease again.”

