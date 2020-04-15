Homeless family impacted by COVID-19 struggling to find new home

(WRIC) — A homeless family told 8News finding a new place to live during the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge.

Quetisha Henderson told 8New amidst the coronavirus outbreak, her family has been staying in hotels. According to Henderson, her family was kicked out of a Chester-area hotel on Wednesday for having too many people staying in one room.

Their difficult journey continues.

“I’m frustrated,” Henderson said, “I am a mom who just finally got myself back to a place of normalcy that illness has taken away from me.”

The mother said a series of medical bills and inability to work forced the family of five from their Brandermill home earlier this year. “We ended up being stuck and our house got sold at auction.”

A hotel room was supposed to be the temporary solution.

“We made the decision thinking it was going to be easier for a moment to find something,” she said. The coronavirus pandemic didn’t make their search any easier, however.

“[It’s] leaving us with hardly little to no options to find decent housing,” she said.

Many homes within their budget aren’t available, Henderson said. “They’re actually saying it’s not going to be available for another 45 days now. We’re not doing any showings right now.”

According to Henderson, many landlords aren’t showing homes, at least not in person, until the current tenants fully move out. Amid the pandemic, some rental agencies are offering 3D virtual showings.

“They’re saying there’s no way to show it until the occupant has already come out because of this whole COVID situation,” Henderson said.

On top of that, the mother told 8News she questions how landlords are pricing. “We’re finding if the rent was one price, in August it’s going up another hundred or two.”

Henderson reached out to 8News in hopes of bringing awareness to the housing issue.

“If there’s anybody out there going through things like this, speak out,” the mother said.

Henderson says she is looking to rent a house to hold their family of five, Henderson’s sister temporarily, and their two dogs. Anyone interested in reaching out to the family may do so by emailing: QUETISHAHENDERSON@GMAIL.COM.

