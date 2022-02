HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District is hosting free COVID-19 testing in the City of Hopewell this week.

Testing will take place at 200 Atwater Road, and appointments for testing are not required.

Testing Times:

Feb. 7 : 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb 8 through Feb. 12: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.