Hopewell elementary school set to reopen Tuesday after COVID-19 case

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools announced Monday that Patrick Copeland Elementary School would reopen Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The school was host to a child care program for elementary and middle school students during the pandemic.

Virginia Department of Health recommended the school reopen after the building underwent a “complete and thorough cleaning.”

“We have been in communication with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to conduct contact tracing and anyone identified as needing to quarantine has been notified,” officials added.

Hopewell schools informed the community on Friday, Oct. 23, that a staff member who tested positive had interacted with other school employees. The school was closed Friday and Monday as a precaution.

Apologizing for the inconvenience the school closure may have caused, the district reminded the community to remain vigilant during the pandemic.

