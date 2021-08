EMS technician Emmanuel Orrego, left, administers the COVID-19 PCR test to Yosdany Lugo, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Miami. Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation’s new infections last week, more than any other state, according to the CDC. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — People can get a free, quick COVID-19 test at Cavalier Square in Hopewell on Wednesday.

The City of Hopewell and Crater Health District are working together to host the drive-thru testing event.

People can make an appointment to attend the event between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The city recommends anyone with symptoms or anyone who could have been exposed to the virus seek out testing.