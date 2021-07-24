Hopewell, Petersburg and Colonial Heights on the list of highest COVID-19 death rates in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/Stacker) — COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 11,500 Virginians since the pandemic began, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
While the pandemic has been hard on everyone, it’s hit some localities harder than others.
Stacker has compiled a list of the localities in Virginia with the highest COVID-19 death rates. They used data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to find the death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021.
Virginia’s two worst-hit cities ranked in the top 5 nationwide. Check to see if your county made the list:
25. Page County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (59 total deaths)
- 84.3 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- 933 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,916 (2,131 total cases)
- 11.6 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)
24. Covington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (14 total deaths)
- 88.8 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,033 (611 total cases)
- 38.1 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
23. Carroll County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (79 total deaths)
- 97.8 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #792 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,140 (2,723 total cases)
- 14.4 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)
22. Bath County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (11 total deaths)
- 97.8 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #787 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,607 (274 total cases)
- 17.3 percent less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
21. Amelia County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (36 total deaths)
- 104.5 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #708 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,052 (927 total cases)
- 11.7 percent less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
20. Wise County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (104 total deaths)
- 107.5 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #683 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,774 (3,280 total cases)
- 9.8 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)
19. Scott County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (60 total deaths)
- 107.5 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #682 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,704 (1,877 total cases)
- 8.9 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (7 new cases, +17% change from previous week)
18. Petersburg
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (87 total deaths)
- 107.5 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #678 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,620 (3,956 total cases)
- 58.0 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (3 new cases, -86% change from previous week)
17. Staunton
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (70 total deaths)
- 109.7 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #652 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,160 (2,533 total cases)
- 27.2 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
16. Wythe County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (81 total deaths)
- 110.4 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,566 (2,744 total cases)
- 19.7 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (7 new cases, -46% change from previous week)
15. Shenandoah County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (134 total deaths)
- 129.1 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #498 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,889 (4,313 total cases)
- 23.8 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (10 new cases, +11% change from previous week)
14. Northampton County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (36 total deaths)
- 129.1 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #495 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,909 (809 total cases)
- 13.5 percent less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)
13. Smyth County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (96 total deaths)
- 138.1 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #425 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,926 (2,988 total cases)
- 24.2 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
12. Nottoway County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (49 total deaths)
- 140.3 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #415 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,651 (1,927 total cases)
- 58.4 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)
11. Southampton County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (57 total deaths)
- 141.0 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #411 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,298 (1,992 total cases)
- 41.4 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
10. Alleghany County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (50 total deaths)
- 150.7 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,334 (1,387 total cases)
- 16.8 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)
9. Buena Vista
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (22 total deaths)
- 153.7 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #335 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,480 (938 total cases)
- 81.2 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)
8. Hopewell
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (79 total deaths)
- 161.9 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #308 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,033 (2,711 total cases)
- 50.6 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (8 new cases, -85% change from previous week)
7. Danville
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (141 total deaths)
- 162.7 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #301 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,253 (4,506 total cases)
- 40.9 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)
6. Colonial Heights
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (62 total deaths)
- 166.4 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #289 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,925 (1,724 total cases)
- 24.2 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (8 new cases, +167% change from previous week)
5. Town of Franklin
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (33 total deaths)
- 209.0 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #155 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,334 (1,142 total cases)
- 79.4 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)
4. Lexington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (33 total deaths)
- 230.6 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #126 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,183 (1,205 total cases)
- 102.6 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
3. Martinsville
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 629 (79 total deaths)
- 369.4 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #22 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,984 (1,630 total cases)
- 62.5 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
2. Emporia
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 786 (42 total deaths)
- 486.6 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #5 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,701 (679 total cases)
- 59.0 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)
1. Galax
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 835 (53 total deaths)
- 523.1 percent more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
- #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,513 (1,175 total cases)
- 131.7 percent more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)