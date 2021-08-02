Hopewell schools offering excused absences for parents keeping kids home following COVID cases

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools have witnessed a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, including 11 students and four staff members who have tested positive in the last week.

In order to address parental concerns they are allowing families to keep their child at home temporarily. These students will be given an excused absence.

The school district is not allowing students to switch to a virtual option at this time and are offering the excused absences as a short-term solution.

According to school district leaders, they do not believe cases are spreading within the school currently.

Hopewell schools says transmission rates will continue being monitored. The latest case counts can be viewed online.