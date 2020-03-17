Hopewell shelters close, restaurants offer curbside pickup amid coronavirus fears

Breaking News
Public health emergency order gives law enforcement authority to enforce 10-patron limit in Virginia
by: WRIC Newsroom

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell has announced citywide changes to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The city says its seasonal warming shelter is shutting down Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, many Hopewell restaurants are preparing for the COVID-19 situation by altering their normal daily operations to include social distancing practices.

In accordance with guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the shelter is closing for the winter season but may open in response to other weather and/or natural disaster-related emergencies, according to a statement.

In order to help sustain business at Hopewell restaurants, the city compiled a list of restaurants that will either be offering delivery, drive-thru, curbside or to-go services amid coronavirus concerns. The city says the information will be public by noon Wednesday.

