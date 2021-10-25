Hopewell students can now get a free COVID-19 test at school

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools are taking even more steps to keep students safe from COVID-19 in the classroom.

Starting this week and lasting through the end of the school year, students who are signed up will be able to get free COVID-19 screening tests on school grounds.

Screening testing is routine testing of individuals who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The program is optional, and the district said the screenings will help identify infected people as early as possible to prevent a spread.

Students who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms also have the chance to be tested.

The district has launched drive-thru testing for students experiencing symptoms or who are quarantining. Parents must complete a consent form and registration form for the location where they are getting the test.

Drive-thru testing will happen:

  • Mondays at Hopewell High School from 4:30-5:00 p.m.
  • Tuesdays at Harry E. James Elementary from 4:45-5:15 p.m.
  • Thursdays at Woodlawn Learning Center from 5:00-5:30 p.m.

Parents will receive a text with test results usually 1-2 days after the test is taken. The consent form can be found here.

