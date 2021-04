HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — As Hopewell continues to vaccinate the community, there will be an event in the city for residents 16 and up to get the Pfizer vaccine this morning.

There will be a vaccination clinic at the Gordmans building in Cavalier Square from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. this afternoon.

People who are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine should call (804) 541-2391 to register in advance, or you can sign up in person at the event.