Hours adjusted for final Goochland COVID-19 vaccine clinic

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Residents in Goochland have one last chance to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the county’s vaccination clinic on May 27.

The clinic will run from 1-3 p.m. at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex (2748 Dogtown Road, Goochland, VA 23063). The hours have changed due to demand, and this is one final opportunity to make an appointment or walk in and get the shot.

Walk-ins are for individuals 18 and older who live in Goochland, Hanover, New Kent and Charles City, the counties that comprise the Chickahominy Health District. Proof of age will be required.

If you get your first dose at the clinic on the 27th, residents can make an appointment for the second dose by calling either Goochland Pharmacy at (804) 556-3607 or Dawson’s Pharmacy at (804) 556-3311. You can also call 877-829-4682 or text their zip code to 438829 or visiting the state’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage in order to make an appointment or find a clinic closest to them.

Virginia Department of Health data is reporting 59.7% of the county’s population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and just over 51% of the county is fully vaccinated.