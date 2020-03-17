1  of  30
‘How fast do we recover?’: Finance expert explains why Federal Reserve slashes interests rates to nearly zero

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Reserve stepped in to slash it’s key interest rates to nearly 0% on Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak. Small businesses all over Virginia are suddenly losing customers after recommendations by the CDC to limit gatherings and stay inside.

8News spoke with Cory Bunting, the Director of Capital Markets at VCU, who said that the Federal Reserve ultimately had no choice but to get involved.

“The things we are doing to contain the virus-like social distancing, shutting business, and canceling sport events — they’re all a positive from the standpoint that it may curtail the spread of the virus, but they have negative consequences on the economy,” Bunting said.

Citizens have had questions on whether or not to refinance while the Federal interest rate is lower, or even consider buying into the stock market. Bunting said that people should have caution as this may not be the biggest drop the stock market will face.

“I think there could be potential further downside to the market,” Bunting said. “I wouldn’t try to call the bottom here. Let the dust settle a little bit and then go ahead and place your bets.

Cory Bunting

The Fed’s policymakers will update their forecasts for the economy and for interest rates on Wednesday.

