How to make sure your second COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled

Mass vaccination event in Richmond where the first doses of the J7J vaccine will be administered in Central Virginia on March 8, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Richmond and Henrico Health District leaders say there’s been some confusion surrounding how to schedule appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district’s public information officer Cat Long said some larger vaccination sites like the Richmond Raceway may not schedule second dose appointments on-site because they want to get the large number of people in and out quickly. So, instead they’ll call or e-mail residents to schedule the appointments.

“It can be confusing when you hear all of these different things in one place,” Long said.

Long advises residents to ask how they can schedule their second dose appointment if they aren’t already approached about it when they get their first dose.

“Make sure that you follow the directions that are given to you by the place that gives you your first dose,” she told 8News Tuesday.

Long says smaller sites like the Arthur Ashe Center or George Wythe High have the technology and staff to schedule second dose appointments on location, but other sites may not have the resources.

If you do go to a vaccination site where they don’t schedule your second dose appointment, just wait for them to call or email you within a week.

“With the high volume of folks that we’re calling, we’re unable to leave a message. So, it’s important that you answer the phone,” Long explained.

If you receive an emailed link to schedule a second dose appointment and the vaccination site is an hour or more away, Long said you’re not obligated to drive that far to get your second dose.

“So, if you see that, you can give the hotline a call or refresh the page in a couple of days. We certainly don’t want to force people into driving to get their second doses,” she said.

There are three weeks in between the first and second doses for Pfizer and Moderna. If you are coming close to the end of your third week and haven’t heard anything, Long said call the place were you recieved your first dose or reach out to 1 (877) VAX-IN-VA.