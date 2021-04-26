How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Richmond, Henrico

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District is making it easier for you to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 26, residents will be able to make an appointment for RHHD events without pre-registering. Residents interested can sign up at vax.rchd.com or by calling 804-205-3501.

“We are no longer in the time of long lists and waiting by your phone to get an appointment,”

explains Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “This is a

new era of getting COVID-19 vaccines.”

RHHD said they have contacted all pre-registered residents at least once so they are moving to this easier scheduling system.

The health district said that demand for the vaccine continues to outweigh supply in the area. Residents who are unable to get an appointment right away should check back every couple of days.

