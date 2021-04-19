How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Virginia

A COVID-19 vaccination card is displayed at the Banning Recreation Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Wilmington, Calif. The site switched from its original plan to use the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 to the Pfizer vaccine. California’s pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal agencies examine a possible and rare side effect is unlikely to affect vaccination efforts in the nation’s most populous state as it moves to start inoculating people 16 and older this week. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians over the age of 16 are now able to book their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccine by calling the statewide call center at 877-VAX-IN-VA or visiting the online portal.

To find pharmacies or providers that have the COVID-19 vaccine in stock visit the new Vaccinate Virginia website. The site allows you to book appointments directly.

Clicking on a location takes you to that pharmacy or provider’s website where you may be asked to enter demographic data before it shows you open appointments.

