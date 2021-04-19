How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians over the age of 16 are now able to book their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccine by calling the statewide call center at 877-VAX-IN-VA or visiting the online portal.
To find pharmacies or providers that have the COVID-19 vaccine in stock visit the new Vaccinate Virginia website. The site allows you to book appointments directly.
Clicking on a location takes you to that pharmacy or provider’s website where you may be asked to enter demographic data before it shows you open appointments.
CLICK HERE to find a COVID-19 vaccine near you.