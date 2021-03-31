How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Virginia Walmart and Sam’s Club locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are now vaccinating eligible Virginia residents.
Appointments for the vaccine are now available at 74 Walmart stores and seven Sam’s Club locations. Eight of those locations are in Virginia.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for people who meet the current phase eligibility requirements in Virginia set forth by the state’s department of health.
In a release, Walmart said you don’t have to be a Sam’s Club member to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.
Here’s a list of participating locations:
- Walmart, 5001 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Virginia
- Walmart, 5221 Brook Road, Richmond, Virginia
- Walmart, 7430 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia
- Walmart, 5700 Hopkins Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia
- Sam’s Club, 1501 Sams Circle, Chesapeake, Virginia
- Walmart, 7530 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, Virginia
- Walmart, 1720 E Little Creek Road, Norfolk, Virginia
- Walmart, 475 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, Virginia
Eligible residents can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.