How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Virginia Walmart and Sam’s Club locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are now vaccinating eligible Virginia residents.

Appointments for the vaccine are now available at 74 Walmart stores and seven Sam’s Club locations. Eight of those locations are in Virginia.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for people who meet the current phase eligibility requirements in Virginia set forth by the state’s department of health.

In a release, Walmart said you don’t have to be a Sam’s Club member to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.

Here’s a list of participating locations:

Walmart, 5001 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Virginia

Walmart, 5221 Brook Road, Richmond, Virginia

Walmart, 7430 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia

Walmart, 5700 Hopkins Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia

Sam’s Club, 1501 Sams Circle, Chesapeake, Virginia

Walmart, 7530 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, Virginia

Walmart, 1720 E Little Creek Road, Norfolk, Virginia

Walmart, 475 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, Virginia

Eligible residents can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.