‘I want to go back home’: Richmond woman stuck in Peru amid coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 72-year-old Richmond woman stuck overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic told 8News she is desperate to get home.

Elizabeth Claure says she is stuck in Peru after the country closed its borders in response to COVID-19.

Elizabeth Claure remains in Peru as a result of travel restrictions in response to COVID-19.

“I want to go back home,” Claure told 8News reporter Laura Perrot in a phone interview Friday.

Originally from Peru, Claure moved to Richmond in 2005. She flew to the South American country on March 8 to see her sick brother.

“He passed, unfortunately, on March 14 and then on March 15 the country began a full lockdown and they closed the borders,” said Claure’s daughter, Jackie Lapidus, who has been doing everything she can to help her mother return to Richmond.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Peru, there are a few flights departing to America daily, but Lapidus said it is hard to get her mother on one of the flights.

Elizabeth Claure pictured with her husband.

“It’s a waiting game right now so I’m telling her to call the U.S. Embassy every day to let them know that she’s still there,” Lapidus said.

Lapidus has also been in contact with the offices of state Representative Abigail Spanberger and Senator Mark Warner. She is also part of the Facebook group “Americans Stuck in Peru,” where she has connected with others trying to get back to America and their loved ones.

According to Lapidus, her mother is not the only Virginian stuck in Peru. An expectant mother, a VCU medical student, and several minors are waiting to get back to America as well, she adds.

“I let them know that there are over 115 other Virginians that are stuck there,” Lapidus said about contacting state officials.

Claure and her family are worried as a result of her increased risk of getting COVID-19.

“Due to her age, she’s at risk of the coronavirus and she’s on medication currently and she’s running out,” Lapidus said.

Claure said she only has a few more days worth of medication for her high cholesterol and thyroid. She is hoping the next call she receives is news that she will be on the next flight home.

“I want to go back home,” Claure said. “I am scared. Very scared.”

