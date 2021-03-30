‘I was really afraid’: New Kent mom looks for answers after 16-year-old gets wrong vaccine

16-year-old Aaniyah talks with her mom after receiving the wrong dose of a vaccine Friday. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – One New Kent mom is considering legal action after her 16-year-old daughter was given the first dose of Moderna, a vaccine that’s meant for those only over 18.

Mom, India Riley, is figuring out what to do next now that her daughter Aaniyah walked out of Southside Physicians Network, the Bon Secours office in Colonial Heights with the wrong vaccine in her arm.

“So of course, that sent me in a panic. You know, I was really afraid because it’s the what ifs. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Riley told 8News Tuesday.

It happened even after she verified all of her daughter’s information with three different people at the office and through pre-registration.

“Date of birth, that’s something that should ring a bell right off,” she said. “How did that go through so many people’s hands as physicians and they not know that they dropped the ball on that?”

Riley told 8News an employee at the office apologized and advised that Aaniyah could get Pfizer as her second dose, since that’s approved for those 16 or older.

However, West End Pediatrics Dr. Philip Dawson said you’re not normally supposed to mix vaccine brands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said if anyone 16 or 17 got the wrong vaccine like Aaniyah did, they should get a second dose of the same vaccine brand, in Aaniyah’s case she would get both Moderna shots.

8News has reached out to the Bon Secours office in Colonial Heights who immediately responded with ‘no comment’ on the matter, while the company’s Public Relations director says they are working privately with the family on the matter and can’t discuss specific patient cases.

Riley plans to take legal action after what happened.