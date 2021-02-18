Ice storm postpones vaccinations, health districts announce rescheduled appointment information

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday’s ice storm has postponed many local COVID-19 vaccine clinics and now winter weather across the country is delaying a vaccine shipment with over 100,000 new doses.

Karen Jacobs in Chesterfield was left wondering when she’ll be rescheduled for her second dose.

“There are so many people out there that don’t have the availability of looking online, some elderly folks or people who aren’t quite tech savvy,” Jacobs said.

A number of local health districts have postponed clinics this week including Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico, Rappahannock and Crater.

Ruth Morrison with the Richmond, Henrico Health District says they’ll be emailing and calling people to reschedule for appointments next week.

“In the same way as they scheduled initially they’ll be getting emails from us not only notifying them of a weather related delay or closure, but also the reschedule,” Morrison said.

For Jacobs and others lined up to get their second dose of vaccine, the postponed appointments can seem extra stressful.

“It’s really concerning, you know to worry about having to get your second COVID vaccine,” Jacobs said.

Morrison offers reassurance for people worried about the timeline between doses. She says weather postponements will not change dose effectiveness.

“That dosing interval does not need to be exact, it’s not 21 days only or 28 days only” Morrison said. “There is a window of up to 42 days that the CDC has recommended as being effective to get that protection.”

In addition to postponements at the local level, a shipment of 106,800 doses to be distributed across the state this week has been delayed. The Virginia Department of Health said the delay is due to distribution channels in the Midwest and elsewhere that are currently shut down because of winter weather.

Use the following links for more information on individual clinic changes: