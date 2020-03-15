Individual who attended program at VCU’s Larrick Center tested positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University officials have been informed that a person who attended a program at VCU’s Larrick Center in early March has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, VCU President Michael Rao said that the individual attended a program at the facility on March 5 and 6. The Virginia Department of Health reported that the person is not a VCU or VCUHS employee or student — and is self-quarantined at their home.

“We are working with VDH. To the best of our knowledge, the individual did not have symptoms while attending the program. VDH indicated that based on the individual’s circumstances, the risk is low to program participants as well as the broader VCU and VCU Health System community. Out of an abundance of caution, VDH has asked VCU to reach out to those who may have been in contact with the individual so that program participants are aware of the situation and have information on monitoring their health. In anticipation of the spread of the coronavirus, beginning March 11, VCU instituted significant measures to protect the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff, including moving to remote instruction and limiting the number of people on campus; social distancing, such as teleworking and limiting group gatherings and restricting travel. The health system is prepared, trained and equipped to protect the health and safety of patients and team members.” Statement from VCU President Michael Rao

VCU said they will continue to monitor the situation and inform the public of any significant changes.

Keep up with the latest COVID-19 information in our blog post, here:

LATEST HEADLINES: