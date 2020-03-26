Indy 500 rescheduled for August

1  of  2
INDIANAPOLIS (WRIC) — The 104th Indy 500 has been rescheduled to Sunday, August 23.

It was originally scheduled over Memorial Day Weekend on July 4, but had to be changed because of uncertainty due to COVID-19.

“The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” Roger Penske said. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing.”

NASCAR has rescheduled several races because of coronavirus including the Toyota Owners 400 that was supposed to take place at Richmond Raceway.

