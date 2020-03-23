Instacart to hire 300,000 workers as more people want groceries delivered

On-demand grocery service Instacart will hire 300,000 workers in the next three months as the demand for grocery delivery skyrockets, according to a Monday press release.

CEO Apporva Mehta says the platform has more customers than ever before, and needs to hire hundreds of thousands of shoppers to fill the orders.

Instacart also wants to make sure its current and future shoppers stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. All in-store shoppers have sick pay that you can accrue, and also can receive up to two weeks extended pay if you have to quarantine because of the coronavirus.

Instacart is also rolling out new features to keep customers and shoppers safe. The new “Leave at My Door Delivery” allows shoppers to leave deliveries for customers without ever having to come in contact with them.

If you are interested in applying for an Instacart job, click here.