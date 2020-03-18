Is your gym closed? Time to switch to online workouts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus has forced gyms and workout studios to close but that doesn’t mean the workouts have stopped.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond is offering online workouts and you don’t have to own a membership.

“You can access those through our app and you can access those through our website,” said Senior Vice President of Branch Operations Lisa Ramirez.

Workouts are designed to help during self isolation and they’re a good way to spend time with family while staying healthy.

“There are classes for children. There are classes for seniors. There are classes for adults,” Ramirez added.

Some workouts may require equipment but not all of them, and that makes it easy for everyone to try.

“You don’t need any specialized equipment or anything like that,” said William Thornton, Association Director of Community Health and Wellness for YMCA of Greater Richmond. “You just need the heart to want to be active and moving and we’ll provide everything else that you need.”

You can visit their website for more information and if you’re not a member of the YMCA make sure to check with your gym or studio to learn about their online classes.

