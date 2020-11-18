‘It’s a hard pill to swallow’: Venues postpone weddings due to new COVID-19 limitations

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Last week, Governor Ralph Northam announced new coronavirus restrictions in Virginia that reduce the size of gatherings from 250 people down to 25. That means that wedding venues in the state will have to reevaluate their schedules and abide by the new rules.

Sadly, the knot will have to be left untied for a little while longer for couples who were excited to get married after an unprecedented year. For some, this isn’t the first time their big day has had to be rescheduled this year.

“No one has a crystal ball right now. Obviously, we know that anything can change at any moment,” said Kylie Hester, the Client Experience Consultant at The Barns of Kanak in Prince George.

Hester says after a wedding this past Saturday, their team started reaching out to couples to brainstorm new plans.

“All of our couples that are getting married within the next few months — we’ve been making phone calls, emailing with them, texting them,” Hester explained.

She said that she can’t imagine how hard it is for couples, who have spent so much time preparing for their wedding day, to have to halt the wedding bells from ringing for a while.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” Hester said. “But it is just as important to be there for them and hear them out. It’s a very stressful time for them and we take on our couples’ hurt and pain in a way that makes our hearts break for them, too.”

She says the venue has been continuing Phase Three precautions and this is now the second time that one of their couples have had to postpone their wedding since the spring, but the couple is “handling this continuously with so much grace.”

“It’s incredible, actually,” Hester said. “We’ve been working with them to come up with a ‘Plan C’ at this point. We know that it’s going to be amazing in the end.”

Despite all of the sadness, she and her team are working to keep spirits high with their couples and all of the other vendors that are part of the wedding.

They had an intimate ceremony back on May 2, 2020, and they chose to postpone their larger celebration to November, which is now being postponed to 2021. Their photographer is Bri and Wes Photography.

“We know there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel and their day will be worth the wait. We will be more than ready to celebrate each of these couples,” Hester said.



The couple chose to have their family be able to watch their elopement over Zoom back in May 2020. (Courtesy: Bri and Wes Photography)

