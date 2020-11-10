‘It’s encouraging’: RVA health district director responds to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine proving to be 90% effective

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech shows promising results, proving to be 90% effective.

Richmond and Henrico’s Health District Director, Dr. Danny Avula, told 8News reporter Sierra Fox Monday the news is encouraging.

“I will caution us that this is still early,” Avula said. “These are preliminary results and they’re not even quite complete with their Phase 3 clinical trials yet, so a few more weeks of data collecting and then they will submit their application to the FDA for emergency-use-authorization.”

The trial includes 44,000 participants. At this point, there are no safety concerns and no one has suffered any serious side effects.

“Now, there are some question marks. Right now, we don’t have data on how many different demographics participated in the trials so I don’t know if it’s safe across all ages, across all races,” Avula said.

The plan is to have 50 million dosages available worldwide by the end of 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

“Across the board, they’re going to work closely with state governments then prioritize two specific risk groups,” Avula said. “One – front line healthcare workers and second residents and staff of long-term care facilities, so I think it’s possible that we could have a vaccine on the ground here in Virginia by the end of 2020.”