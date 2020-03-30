‘It’s not an option for me to lose him’: Family pleading for loved one’s safety at Canterbury

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — As of Sunday, 40 confirmed coronavirus cases have resulted in 8 deaths from COVID-19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. A Henrico family is now worried about their father-in-law currently staying at the facility, and they are trying to get him out.

The family said 78-year-old Herbert Pettiford is one of many who are receiving care at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

“It’s scary because my father-in-law has a compromised immune system,” Mia Corbett-Pettiford, the daughter-in-law of Pettiford, said. “He has several medical conditions that put him in a high-risk category.”

Corbett-Pettiford said her father-in-law suffers from chronic lung disease and is diabetic. As of Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health said one-third of the facility is in the isolation ward.

“The medical staff there is doing everything that they can. The staffing challenges they are facing are really significant,” Dr. Danny Avula of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said.

The staffing shortage worries Corbett-Pettiford, who said she is scared for his life.

“It’s not an option for me to lose him. This family needs him for him to be okay.” Mia Corbett-Pettiford

The family of Pettiford said they want the facility to release him, but they are frustrated with the facility because they say they can’t reach anyone.

“Why is the family not being made aware of what’s going on? We try to contact. I try to contact and we get a voicemail,” Corbett-Pettiford said.

Dr. Avula said if Pettiford’s results come back negative then his family should be able to discharge him from the facility.

