‘It’s very scary’: Self-quarantined Richmond woman fears lack of COVID-19 testing amid supply shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eugenia Reese is self-isolating at home awaiting coronavirus test results after traveling outside the country in early March. The Richmonder tells 8News she has experienced a fever, shortness of breath, and coughing — symptoms in line with the disease.

Reese felt ill on her trip and returned back to the states on Saturday, March 14. Upon her return, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She told 8News she had reason to think she was at risk of COVID-19, however.

“I had a high fever, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, my heart rate was 115, I had just visited Europe — coming back from a long trip,” she said in a FaceTime interview with 8News. “I was in gatherings of hundreds of people in foreign airports and if that didn’t qualify for the coronavirus test, I really don’t know what would.”

Reese adds that after several phone calls with her healthcare provider and a little convincing, she got tested for the coronavirus.

“It’s very scary,” she said about waiting for the results. Even scarier for Reese is the thought that others are going unscreened because of a limited number of tests supply.

“Without testing, we don’t know how widespread this is,” she said. “I thought that by the time I got back, things would be more advance. I think it’s a great idea to quarantine for those who can, but I don’t think it’s a solution to our problem.”

Dr. Danny Avula, Public Health Director for Richmond and Henrico, agrees with the need for more testing.

“There is no doubt there are more cases of coronavirus out there than we have been able to identify through testing,” he told 8News.

Dr. Avula says he expects the numbers of cases in our area to double – even triple – because healthcare providers are seeing a community-wide spread of the disease.

“What is happening right now – the degree of response our community is trying to rally,” he said. “We’ve never seen this before and so we are trying to figure this out every day.”

Dr. Avula says the health department has received 200 tests that will be used at a pop-up testing site.

