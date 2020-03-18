Breaking News
Biden wins Florida, Illinois as coronavirus disrupts voting
1  of  32
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

‘It’s very scary’: Self-quarantined Richmond woman fears lack of COVID-19 testing amid supply shortage

Coronavirus

Awaiting coronavirus results

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eugenia Reese is self-isolating at home awaiting coronavirus test results after traveling outside the country in early March. The Richmonder tells 8News she has experienced a fever, shortness of breath, and coughing — symptoms in line with the disease.

Reese felt ill on her trip and returned back to the states on Saturday, March 14. Upon her return, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She told 8News she had reason to think she was at risk of COVID-19, however.

“I had a high fever, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, my heart rate was 115, I had just visited Europe — coming back from a long trip,” she said in a FaceTime interview with 8News. “I was in gatherings of hundreds of people in foreign airports and if that didn’t qualify for the coronavirus test, I really don’t know what would.”

Reese adds that after several phone calls with her healthcare provider and a little convincing, she got tested for the coronavirus.

“It’s very scary,” she said about waiting for the results. Even scarier for Reese is the thought that others are going unscreened because of a limited number of tests supply.

“Without testing, we don’t know how widespread this is,” she said. “I thought that by the time I got back, things would be more advance. I think it’s a great idea to quarantine for those who can, but I don’t think it’s a solution to our problem.”

Eugenia Reese

Dr. Danny Avula, Public Health Director for Richmond and Henrico, agrees with the need for more testing.

“There is no doubt there are more cases of coronavirus out there than we have been able to identify through testing,” he told 8News.

Dr. Avula says he expects the numbers of cases in our area to double – even triple – because healthcare providers are seeing a community-wide spread of the disease.

Dr. Danny Avula

“What is happening right now – the degree of response our community is trying to rally,” he said. “We’ve never seen this before and so we are trying to figure this out every day.”

Dr. Avula says the health department has received 200 tests that will be used at a pop-up testing site.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events