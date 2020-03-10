Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments due to virus concerns

Yale’s Paul Atkinson, front dribbles as Harvard’s Chris Lewis, back defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Ivy League championship at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New Haven, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – The Ivy League is canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to regular-season champions Princeton women and Yale men.

The league also announced that it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.

