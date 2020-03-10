Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments due to virus concerns

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – The Ivy League is canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to regular-season champions Princeton women and Yale men.
The league also announced that it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.
