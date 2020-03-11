JMU moves classes online amid coronavirus concerns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Hours after Virginia State University made the decision to cancel all in-person classes amid coronavirus concerns, James Madison University has announced they will follow suit.

In a statement to students, parents, faculty, and staff, university officials say they have been closing monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and public health experts. While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the area, university officials felt it was necessary to “take further steps to support public safety.”

As a result, JMU will not hold in-person classes the week of March 16. Beginning March 23, most JMU classes will then move online until at least April 5, according to a statement from university President Jonathan R. Alger.

The university will be closed Friday, March 13, for an already planned holiday for faculty and staff.

Deans will be reaching out to faculty in the coming days with additional information. Students should expect to hear from faculty on next steps, and be in touch with faculty with any questions about course work. The continuity of student and faculty research is an important consideration; for more information, contact research@jmu.edu. JMU President Jonathan R. Alger

While residence halls will reopen on March 15, students are encouraged not to return to JMU, including on-campus and off-campus housing, until at least April 5.

At JMU, we are a community that educates both the head and heart. In these challenging times, I know we will come together and support one another in the finest tradition of JMU. Thank you all for your understanding, patience and willingness to work together. JMU President Jonathan R. Alger

