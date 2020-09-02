JMU surpasses 600 COVID-19 cases; moves classes online for September

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison University pulled the plug on in-person classes Monday, less than one week into the fall semester. The decision comes as student cases at the university surpassed 600 on Tuesday, according to JMU’s COVID-19 dashboard.

8News spoke with one student who says she is in favor of the decision.

“I thought it was overdue,” said Kyra Gagat, a JMU sophomore from Chesterfield County. “I think it needed to happen a couple of days ago.”

In Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University has had 152 student cases since students returned.

“The vast majority of those classes were really isolated to one significant exposure, a large gathering of students,” said Richmond Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula.

The University of Virginia reports 117 total student cases. Virginia Tech’s latest numbers show 178 cases among both students and employees.

All three of those universities required, at the least, that on-campus students get tested for COVID-19 before or upon returning to school. JMU, however, did not require that students get testes prior to arrival.

“It’s kind of upsetting when people are just stereotyping JMU just to be this super big party school because really it’s the people that are asymptomatic that came here and didn’t know they had it and spread it,” Gagat added.

JMU said the decision not to mandate testing was intentional to preserve testing supplies. A letter sent to the JMU community on Aug. 11 stated, “Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) strongly recommend against testing asymptomatic individuals who have no concerning contact history. Testing materials continue to be a limited resource, and lab turnaround times are significantly delayed when more tests need to be processed.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who is a JMU alumnus, said his decisions on COVID-19 are driven by data.

Stoney and Dr. Avula said they are in constant contact with VCU President Dr. Michael Rao and at this time, the COVID-19 case numbers are not concerning like they were at JMU.

“If I were to see that same sort of threat at VCU, I would not hesitate to talk to Dr. Rao and also Governor Northam about closing things down, shutting things down, going all virtual and getting folks out of dorms,” Stoney said.

On-campus students at JMU are asked to move out by Sept. 7. Most classes will be virtual, with the exception of some hybrid courses. JMU will reevaluate in four weeks to determine if it is safe for students to return in October.

