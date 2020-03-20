Jobs hiring as many fall victim to coronavirus-related layoffs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Countless people are being laid off amid unforeseen times as a result of the coronavirus. For many searching for new ways to bring home some income, some businesses are bringing in new staff to help handle the influx of demand.

“People are hiring, so there are opportunities,” said Mark Hudson, CEO, and President of Workforce Staffing Solutions.

Hudson says they’re working daily to help unemployed Virginians find work.

“People need an income, people need certainty,” Hudson continued. “Work provides not only an income, but it also provides some of that certainty and a schedule. What we’re trying to do is get people into places that they’re needed.”

Businesses like Amazon, Hardees, Papa Johns, Publix, and others have reached out to 8News to share their need for additional staff. For many businesses, immediate positions are available.

“We have the unique opportunity to offer delivery and carry out so we’re hiring,” said Dan Farmer, a Papa John’s area supervisor.

Farmer told 8News the pizza shop is hoping additional job opportunities will help those in need keep some type of normalcy in an otherwise chaotic time.

“So that they don’t fall behind on bills, so that they can put a roof over their head and buy food and continue to live on as they were, maybe not fall too far behind,” Farmer said.

More than 90 job openings across different companies exist, according to Hudson. He told 8News the organization is working to fill those vacancies as demand for work continues to grow amid coronavirus concerns — even if the jobs are short term, for now.

“A lot of these positions are probably not permanent ones,” Hudson said, “they’re ones that will last probably looking more at the 12 weeks to 4 months range but that’s only a guess.”

LATEST STORIES: