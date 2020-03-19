Breaking News
Joint Base Langley-Eustis announces positive coronavirus case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis says a medical provider assigned to McDonald Army Health Center at Fort Eustis, who recently returned from travel out of the country, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the individual self-isolated and sought out medical attention. “Public health officials have completed the contact tracing process and notified those who may have come into contact with the positive individual,” the statement continued.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

JBLE leadership says it is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the area.

“My leadership team and I are committed to the continued safety of our entire community and are actively engaged and monitoring COVID-19,” said Col. Clint Ross, installation commander. “We will continue coordinating with military and civilian health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus. It is important we all work together to flatten the curve.”

For additional questions, contact Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs at (757) 764-5701/ (757)-878-4920, or by email 633ABW.PA.Media@us.af.mil.

