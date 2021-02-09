‘Joy beyond measure’: Midlothian couple registers for COVID-19 vaccine with CVS minutes before appointments fill up

Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – CVS has now pushed their vaccination start date back twice, with appointments now starting on Friday for those 65 and older. This has caused a lot of confusion for those trying to register for an appointment.

CVS originally told 8News vaccine registration would start Thursday, but now the Virginia Department of Health has asked the pharmacy to open their registration early to those who’ve pre-registered with their local health department.

That means if you’re 65 and older and you’ve pre-registered, you can now sign up for a vaccine with CVS. However, if you haven’t pre-registered with your local health department, you won’t be able to sign up with CVS until Thursday.

Because they weren’t aware of what time CVS would open registration, Midlothian resident Anita Dahlquist told 8News she stayed up most of the night Monday waiting for registration to open.

At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, she was able to register herself and her husband, Roy Dahlquist, for both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine but said others weren’t as lucky.

“I found out a friend of mine tried to log on at 6:30 a.m. and it was all full. So, I think in about 15 minutes or so it was done,” Dahlquist said.

Dahlquist said she and her husband are feeling ‘joy beyond measure’.

“We were very pleased this morning at 20 minutes after 6 to get the information that we were approved for an appointment,” R. Dahlquist said.

8News has asked CVS why they haven’t opened registration to those with underlying health conditions or disabilities under Phase 1b.

The company said they are following guidance from the Virginia Department of Health.

The limited supply of the vaccine caused CVS appointments to fill quickly Tuesday. CVS said they should receive more doses next week and will be able to open more appointments.