Keep your holiday lights up for healthcare heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Healthcare heroes have been fighting the coronavirus for nine months.

Doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, aids and support staff are exhausted from the physical and emotional toll of what they see every day.

So, HCA Virginia is participating in the Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes campaign during the month of January.

HCA is asking neighborhoods, businesses and communities across central Virginia to keep their holiday lights up through January 31 to recognize those working in healthcare.

As healthcare workers drive to or from their shift, HCA said, the holiday lights will express support for everything healthcare workers do.