Keeping COVID-19 safety in mind for Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Health experts are warning people before they head out for the holiday weekend to keep COVID-19 in mind.

As thousands hit the roads, local doctors are saying to not fall back into your holiday habits. They warn COVID-19 is still a great risk during this time.

Some families at Browns Island in Richmond started their weekend off early with bike rides. The Boney family says it is going to have fun outdoors this holiday, but will be avoiding the crowds.

“If we can stay within our groups outside and be safe as possible, we can still try to enjoy the holiday weekend,” said Ashley Bondy.

Local doctors advise everyone to avoid going out in public places if they can. They say if you must go out, make sure to wear your mask and always wash your hands.

