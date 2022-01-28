Kid Rock says he’ll cancel tour dates at venues with COVID mandates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Just days after announcing his new tour, Kid Rock says he won’t perform at venues that require COVID-19 vaccination or masks.

The singer’s 2022 Bad Reputation Tour is going to 24 cities, including a stop at Blossom Music Center on Aug. 5.

“There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues. People saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because of the vaccine mandate’ and this, that and the other. Trust me, we’ve done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is going to be done – if there are any at these venues. I’m not aware of any, but if there are any, they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either,” said Kid Rock in a video on his Facebook page.

He said they scratched Buffalo, New York and Toronto, Canada from the list because he didn’t want to deal with mask or vaccine mandates.