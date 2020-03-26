Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to coronavirus responders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Krispy Kreme is joining the growing list of companies giving back to healthcare workers battling on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal starts March 30 on National Doctor’s Day.

Any doctor, nurse, or healthcare staff member with an employee ID can pick up dozens of glazed doughnuts for free from any Krispy Kreme drive-thru every Monday up until the week of May 6-12, which is National Nurses Week.

According to Krispy Kreme, there isn’t a limit.

“Pick up some free dozens on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift,” the company said in a statement.

All you have to do is show your employer badge.

To make things a little sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering a buy-one-give-one deal every Saturday starting March 28.

Customers can add a free dozen original glazed doughnuts to every order that includes at least one full-price dozen of doughnuts.

One doughnut will have a smiley face that can be “securely sealed and bagged individually, along with instructions for contactless drop-off, including social distancing and safety guidelines.”