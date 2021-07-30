Kroger “strongly” encouraging masks for all staff and customers

CINCINATTI, OHIO (WRIC) — Kroger is joining the list of grocery stores and other businesses that are adjusting their mask policies following new CDC guidance.

Prior to raised concerns about the Delta Variant, Kroger was requiring masks for unvaccinated employees and requesting that unvaccinated customers wear them as well.

Now in addition to those requirements, the chain is “strongly” encouraging anyone working or shopping in the store to wear their mask regardless of vaccination status.

A spokesperson for Kroger stated, “We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates.”