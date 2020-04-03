Lakewood retirement community confirms 2 cases of COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A continuing care retirement community in Henrico County has confirmed two cases of COVID-19, according to a letter obtained by 8News.

Barrett Way, Executive Director of Lakewood Retirement Community off Lauderdale Drive said in a letter addressed to staff Thursday, April 2, that one person is a member of the janitorial staff and the other is a Bon Secours nurse practitioner.

The janitorial staff member who is “primarily responsible for trash collection and cleaning in independent living common areas only,” was last at Lakewood on March 27. The janitorial worker began feeling symptoms the next day and was tested on March 30.

It is not believed that the janitorial worker had any contact with residents.

All team members who were in close contact with the individual have been tested for the coronavirus and will self-isolate at home pending test results.

The nurse practitioner worked one day a week in the clinic, the letter adds. She was last on the property March 24, where they met with a total of five assisted living residents. Lakewood says they are monitoring all residents who came in to contact with the nurse practitioner.

RELATED: Henrico retirement community gathers to sing ‘God Bless America’ while practicing social distancing

Both team members are now recovering at home. Neither team member exhibited any signs or symptoms during their daily screenings.

The letter continues, “we reported the test results to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) per the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

All residents in at Lakewood assisted living, memory care and health care continue to be monitored.

LATEST HEADLINES: