Large outbreak of COVID-19 at VMI; 146 active cases

LEXINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — There is a large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Virginia Military Institute, which is reporting 146 total active positive cases of the virus.
Wednesday, the university reported 145 of these cases are cadets, and one is a staff member. There are now 254 cadets in quarantine.
Just yesterday, VMI had reported 131 positive cases of the virus, 128 of which were cadets — about 75 percent of all cadets at the school.
Last week, the interim superintendent closed the campus to help slow the spread of the virus.