Southside Richmond vaccination clinic to administer first doses tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in the city’s Southside can look forward to a large-scale vaccination clinic opening up this week.

Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager for Richmond-Henrico Health Districts, said the clinic will open Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Celebration Church.

Initially, it will operate one day this week with the potential for days to expand based on need.

She said about 45% of the city’s population lives south of the river, so vaccinating communities that have barriers to receiving the vaccine are key.

The health district uses the CDC’s guidance on identifying the most vulnerable populations: evaluating data for the lack of access to transportation, full coverage health insurance and the areas that have the highest coronavirus case numbers.

“Communities of color who have been hard hit by this pandemic because some disparities that have existed before the pandemic even began,” she said.

Popovich said this mass vaccination clinic targets communities of color.

“The need and the desire was great to continue to have even more vaccine available there,” she said.

Although the health district held smaller events vaccinating up to 500 people, she said this clinic will reach 800-1,000 patients.

Linda Kemp, a Southside resident, works with children and already scheduled her vaccine appointment for April.

“It will be very helpful being close by knowing that the vaccine is right here for us,” she said.

Kenneth Morris Sr., from Mechanicsville, received his first dose of the vaccine in Richmond and encourages others to do the same.

“I thought I was going to have to wait months. I think bringing it here to Celebration is really a good opportunity for those people who really need the shot to take advantage of it,” he said.