RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported the largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since February – more than 3,400.

There were 22 new virus-related deaths. At this time, close to 1,500 are in Virginia hospitals.

The VDH has also just reinstated its dashboard to monitor COVID-19 outbreaks because of what they say is the rapid transmission of the delta variant across the state.