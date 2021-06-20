Latest on COVID-19 vaccination events and Va. Dept. of Health vaccine numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District as well as the Chesterfield Health District are giving residents lots of chances to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Richmond on June 22, you can go to the Department of Aging & Rehabilitative Services (2001 Maywill St. #202, Richmond, Va. 23230) and the Islamic Center of Henrico & Masjid Al-Falah (7705 Impala Dr., Richmond, Va. 23228) where you can get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Maywill St. event is from 9-11 a.m., and the Islamic Center event runs from noon-5 p.m.

Those getting the second dose of the Moderna vaccine can go to Hillside Apartments Rec Center (1500 Harwood Street, Richmond, Va. 23224). That clinic will run from 2-3 p.m.

In Chesterfield, you can go to the Rockwood Vaccination Center at the former Big Lots store at 10161 Hull Street Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and get either the Pfizer shot or the J&J shot. The Rockwood center is also doing adolescent vaccines in addition to offering the Pfizer vaccine on Mondays from 3-7 p.m.

The latest numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show 8,833,655 doses of the vaccine have been administered across the state. Over 4.2 million people are fully vaccinated. Just over 60% (60.2%) of adults 18 and older in Virginia are fully vaccinated.

The state is averaging 25,924 doses administered per day.