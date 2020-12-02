Laurels of Bon Air reports 3 new staff cases of COVID-19

According to the Virginia Department of Health, The Laurels of Bon Air has 1010 coronavirus cases, including residents and staff members.(Photo: 8News Photographer Forrest Shelor)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Laurels of Bon Air, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Chesterfield, has reported an increase in active staff cases and a decrease of active resident infections.

Wednesday, the Laurels reported 49 residents have the virus, down from 69 yesterday. They also reported 20 staff members have the virus, three more than yesterday.

Currently, the facility is reporting 39 staff members and 100 patients have caught the virus since May. However, the VDH has reported 101 cumulative patient cases of the coronavirus.

Neither the VDH or Laurels of Bon Air have reported the number of deaths at the center online. However, an employee told 8News over the phone that 3 residents have died from the virus this week.

“Every COVID-related death is a loss to our residents’ families and our facility staff. We are not unlike other facilities who have had COVID outbreaks with losses,” said Ryan Zimmerman, Communications Manager.

Zimmerman said there have been five total COVID-19 related deaths associated with this outbreak. Of the five lives lost, three people were receiving hospice care prior to contracting the virus.

Two days ago, the Virginia Department of Health reported the care facility had over 100 coronavirus cases.