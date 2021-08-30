Liberty University official confirms maximum capacity of quarantined students housed in quarantine annex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – An official with Liberty University has confirmed to WFXR News that the quarantine annex at Liberty University has reached maximum capacity.

Liberty University spokesperson Scott Lamb declined an interview with WFXR News but did also mention that Liberty University will continue remote learning for the next two weeks.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, since Friday, a total of 110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lynchburg though it is not known how many of those students are Liberty University students, faculty or staff.

LU Sophomore, Owen Overlie is remaining hopeful about the rest of the year. He says “I honestly think it’ll die down just because we had this little peak and that’s why we’re doing this quarantine for now but I think it should go back to normal.”

Freshmen, Landree Siders, and Jenaka Day say during the first few days, there were only a handful of students practicing covid-19 safety measures. But after finding out about the uptick in cases, they saw more people walking around with masks on.

“We were just all kind of caught off guard because we didn’t expect to have to go online at all,” says Siders.

Day says “I know this is the biggest freshmen class they’ve ever had. I think why it’s so big is because this was one of the only colleges in the country who was like we won’t have any restrictions.”