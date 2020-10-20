Lidl to install hospital-grade air filters in all Virginia stores to prevent the spread of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lidl announced Tuesday that it is installing hospital-grade air filters in all of its Virginia stores to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement said Lidl made this decision after new CDC guidelines stated COVID-19 can be spread through the air.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked diligently to protect the health of everyone in our stores by meeting or exceeding CDC guidelines and this measure to create cleaner, healthier air is no different,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. “Customers and team members in Lidl stores can breathe easier knowing we have an added layer of protection against COVID-19.”

The company said by the end of the year every store will have air filtration systems rated MERV 13 or higher, which are typically found in hospitals, help filter out COVID-19 and infectious aerosols.

Lidl said it is the first national grocery chain to install these systems across its entire store network.

For more information about Lidl’s COVID-19 precautions, click here.