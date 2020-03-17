List of local restaurants with closed seating due to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has compiled a list of fast-food restaurants that have closed or limited dining room entry amid coronavirus:
Chick-fil-A announced Sunday night it will be temporarily closing its dining room seating in all restaurants across the nation over coronavirus concerns.
McDonald’s says to curb the spread of the coronavirus, they are closing all seating and play areas after the close of business Monday.
“To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery,” the company said in a statement.
Taco Bell announced Friday, it was closing their dining rooms and will only serve food through drive-thru or by delivery.
“We aim to be the safest place to eat AND the safest place to work,” said Taco Bell CEO Mark King in a statement.
Cava announced Monday that it is prohibiting dine-in at all locations. The restaurant will also eliminate all multi-use utensils, dishware, and condiments will also no longer be available.
Starbucks announced the store will shift to a temporary “to go” model in US and Canada stores amid concerns of the coronavirus.
Starbucks said all stores are implementing the following:
- We are pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas
- Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive-thru and use delivery
- We will have a modified condiment bar in all stores
- You may see modified “order ahead” handoff areas on a store-by-store basis
- Temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses
- Temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID – 19 cases
Fast food restaurants with free delivery as a result of coronavirus concerns:
Fast food restaurants who say they are monitoring the situation but seating areas will remain open/have not announced dining room closures:
