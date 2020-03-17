List of local restaurants with closed seating due to coronavirus

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Egg McMuffin and Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddle with fries and Diet Coke

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has compiled a list of fast-food restaurants that have closed or limited dining room entry amid coronavirus:

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A announced Sunday night it will be temporarily closing its dining room seating in all restaurants across the nation over coronavirus concerns.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s says to curb the spread of the coronavirus, they are closing all seating and play areas after the close of business Monday.

“To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery,” the company said in a statement.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell announced Friday, it was closing their dining rooms and will only serve food through drive-thru or by delivery.

“We aim to be the safest place to eat AND the safest place to work,” said Taco Bell CEO Mark King in a statement.

Cava

Cava announced Monday that it is prohibiting dine-in at all locations. The restaurant will also eliminate all multi-use utensils, dishware, and condiments will also no longer be available.

Starbucks

Starbucks announced the store will shift to a temporary “to go” model in US and Canada stores amid concerns of the coronavirus.

Starbucks said all stores are implementing the following:

We are pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas

Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive-thru and use delivery

We will have a modified condiment bar in all stores

You may see modified “order ahead” handoff areas on a store-by-store basis

Temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses

Temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID – 19 cases

