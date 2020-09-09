Local COVID-19 vaccine trials temporarily put on hold by company leading research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As phase three of COVID-19 vaccine trials were about to start in Richmond, the study put on pause for the rest of the week after a patient from another clinic experienced an illness.

AstraZeneca is the pharmaceutical company leading this set of trials. One of the candidates for the vaccine experienced symptoms, which the company deemed great enough to pause the trials until more research is done.

Dr. Robert Call, lead investigator in the local trials and co-founder of Clinical Research Partners LLC, said putting studies on pause is common in the industry. However, this one is getting more attention because it is related to COVID-19.

Dr. Call added his clinic was supposed to begin the early phases this week, but so far, they are waiting until further instruction from AstraZeneca. He said out of about 500 patients, only two decided to hold off until more was known about the study.

The study is expected to resume soon, but officials won’t know when until the end of this week.

